Behold, the first space-baked chocolate chip cookies

Houston, we have bake-off! Chocolate chip cookies have become the first food to be baked in space as astronauts baked them in a special zero-gravity oven at the International Space Station.

The experiment was carried out last month by astronauts Luca Parmitano and Christina Koch, according to BBC.

The aim of this first-of-its-kind experiment was to study cooking options for long-haul trips.

The cookies were sealed in individual baking pouches. Five cookies were baked out of which three were sent to Earth via SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on January 7.

Sadly, no one knows how they taste since they are yet to undergo testing procedures which will determine whether they are safe to eat.

On Earth, it takes about 20 minutes to bake cookies at a temperature of around 150 degrees Celsius. The astronauts found that in space it takes far longer.

The first cookie which was baked for 25 minutes was undercooked, but the second, baked for 75 minutes, released a fresh scent.

The fourth and fifth cookies, baked for 120 and 130 minutes were deemed to be the most successful.