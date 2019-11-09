Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza

1 hour ago
The internet is not okay with Gulab Jamun pizza

We love pizza. And we love gulab jamun. But not together.

Pakistanis always experiment with bizarre food combos, but this time someone went too far.

A picture of gulab jamun pizza has been making the rounds on social media with the rumour that a Pakistani restaurant was introducing the dish.

The fusion made people very angry.  Some even called it “food terrorism”.

Comedian Ali Gul Pir blamed it on Nutella Paratha and actor Veena Malik agreed with him. Others held the cheeni (sugar) paratha responsible.

Others took it way too seriously, with some suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice.

Many other weird food suggestions poured in.

However, some people were actually looking forward to try it.

If the rumour turns out to be true, the restaurant who came up with this has definitely got everyone’s attention, albeit for the wrong reasons. But we’re sure people with a sweet tooth would be curious to try it out.

