Locusts: A crunchy delicacy for your biryani, BBQ

People describe taste as that of seafood

However, some thought of a rather bizarre way to get rid of them; by eating them.

SAMAA Digital got in touch with Sikandar Ali Hullio, an anthropologist who shared a few pictures on social media of dishes made out of locust. His friend Qasim Soomro, an MPA from Nagarparkar also posted some pictures.

“It’s just like eating seafood,” he described the taste. “People have been eating locusts in Thar for decades and it is a famous delicacy there.”

He said locusts can be used in biryani, fried or barbequed. “You first catch them, and take out their wings. After that, you can boil them and peel them off.”

There are many reasons why people eat them, he said. “It is halal, nutritious and also very tasty.”

Hullio explained that the swarms of locusts gather to fly as a group when temperatures go above 50 degrees centigrade. "They have flown in from the coastal areas of Balochistan and will go to the mountainous areas where they die," he added.

He said this is not the first time Karachi has been attacked by locusts. The last one was in 1961.

Getting rid of locusts is not easy, he said, as they can’t be sprayed in bulk. "So the people in Thar thought the only option left is to catch them and use them in their food."