Online food festival: Peshawari Chappali Kabab

In a bowl add minced meat ginger garlic paste, salt, crushed black pepper, crushed cumin, Garam Masala powder, crushed coriander, red chili flakes, dried pomegranate seeds, gram flour, bread crumb, egg and green chilies.

Mix well.

Make Chappali Kababs with the help of plastic wrap

Add tomato in kabab and shallow fry on both sides for 5 to 7 min on low heat



Peshawari Chappali Kabab recipe.Minced beef – ½ KGGinger garlic paste – 1tbspSalt – to tasteBlack pepper – 1tspCumin (crushed) – 1tspGram Masala powder – 1tspCoriander – 1tbspRed chilli flakes – 3/4tbspDried pomegranate seeds – 1tbspGram flour – ½cupBreadcrumbs – ½cupEgg – 1Green chillies – 6Oil – ½cupTomato slicesMethod: