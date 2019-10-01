Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Online food festival: Peshawari Chappali Kabab

October 1, 2019
 
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival




As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Peshawari Chappali Kabab recipe.

Ingredients

Minced beef – ½ KG

Ginger garlic paste – 1tbsp

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – 1tsp

Cumin (crushed) – 1tsp

Gram Masala powder – 1tsp

Coriander – 1tbsp

Red chilli flakes – 3/4tbsp

Dried pomegranate seeds – 1tbsp

Gram flour – ½cup

Breadcrumbs – ½cup

Egg – 1

Green chillies – 6

Oil – ½cup

Tomato slices

Method:

  1. In a bowl add minced meat ginger garlic paste, salt, crushed black pepper, crushed cumin, Garam Masala powder, crushed coriander, red chili flakes, dried pomegranate seeds, gram flour, bread crumb, egg and green chilies.

  2. Mix well.

  3. Make Chappali Kababs with the help of plastic wrap

  4. Add tomato in kabab and shallow fry on both sides for 5 to 7 min on low heat

 
