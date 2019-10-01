Online food festival: Peshawari Chappali Kabab

It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Peshawari Chappali Kabab recipe.
Ingredients
Minced beef – ½ KG
Ginger garlic paste – 1tbsp
Salt – to taste
Black pepper – 1tsp
Cumin (crushed) – 1tsp
Gram Masala powder – 1tsp
Coriander – 1tbsp
Red chilli flakes – 3/4tbsp
Dried pomegranate seeds – 1tbsp
Gram flour – ½cup
Breadcrumbs – ½cup
Egg – 1
Green chillies – 6
Oil – ½cup
Tomato slices
Method:
In a bowl add minced meat ginger garlic paste, salt, crushed black pepper, crushed cumin, Garam Masala powder, crushed coriander, red chili flakes, dried pomegranate seeds, gram flour, bread crumb, egg and green chilies.
Mix well.
Make Chappali Kababs with the help of plastic wrap
Add tomato in kabab and shallow fry on both sides for 5 to 7 min on low heat