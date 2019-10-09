British-Pakistanis want royal couple to try biryani on Pakistan tour

Photo: AFP

Members of the British-Pakistani community want Prince William and Kate Middleton to indulge in biryani on their forthcoming visit to Pakistan.

A video uploaded on the British High Commission in Pakistan’s twitter handle showed people giving their food suggestions to the duke and duchess.

What foods should the TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge try during #RoyalVisitPakistan? Members from the British Pakistani diaspora give their views! pic.twitter.com/qmatrv5Sio — UKinPakistan🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) October 8, 2019

Shahbaz Hussain, tabla player and music artist, wanted the duke and duchess to try ‘paaye’, the favourite food of Lahore.

Shaista Gohir, chair of Muslim Women’s Network UK, suggested they try Punjabi ‘anda paratha’ and ‘chai’ (tea), which is considered a popular breakfast dish in Pakistan.

Shahid Khan, a music producer, said, “They [The Royal couple] should definitely find a good spot for biryani!”

Stand-up comedian Shazia Mirza said they should try maghaz (brain of a cow, goat or sheep served with gravy). “I know it sounds awful but you can’t get that in England.” She said maghaz is a delicacy in Pakistan, and even though she’s a vegetarian, she still eats it when she’s in Pakistan.

Some people, however, pointed out that the couple can’t have biryani if they don’t visit Karachi. “That is the only place that has authentic biryani,” one person said.

Others told the duke and duchess to stay away from any street food. “Karachi is in the middle of a dengue epidemic, the royals should be careful.”

A good biryani seems to be getting the most votes. https://t.co/9sdFnXQJSW — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) October 8, 2019

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew re-tweeted the video and wrote: “A good biryani seems to be getting the most votes.”

Drew has earlier shared his love for Pakistani food by tweeting pictures and videos of him cooking ‘gaajar ka halwa’, round ‘rotis’ and ‘daal’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan between October 14 and 18 at the request of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Their trip will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation. “From the modern leafy capital Islamabad to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes,” read the statement.

Their Royal Highnesses’ programme will also cover how communities in Pakistan are rapidly responding and adapting to the effects of climate change. They are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan, the statement added.

