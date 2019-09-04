Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Food

Two Quetta bakeries sealed for unhygienic conditions

2 hours ago
 

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) sealed Ramada Bakery and Chaman Bakery for unhygienic conditions in Quetta’s Nawah Kali on Wednesday.

Rusty machinery, low-quality production methods and insects were found in the kitchens.

The inspection team was supervised by BFA Operations Director Nida Kazmi.

“We received complaints from customers of food poisoning after eating products bought from the bakeries,” said a spokesperson.

The team took swift action and raided the bakeries. Warnings were given to other bakeries in the area that were not compliant with the safety and health standards of the BFA.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan Food Authority Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
BFA, food, safety, health standard, Balochistan Food Authority, Quetta, seal, bakery
 
MOST READ
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
This Karachi bride missed her wedding because of the rain
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Register your second SIM or it will be blocked: PTA
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan
6,072 housing societies are not registered in Pakistan: FIA
6,072 housing societies are not registered in Pakistan: FIA
Balochistan farmers dump tomatoes on the streets after prices crash
Balochistan farmers dump tomatoes on the streets after prices crash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.