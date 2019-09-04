Two Quetta bakeries sealed for unhygienic conditions

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) sealed Ramada Bakery and Chaman Bakery for unhygienic conditions in Quetta’s Nawah Kali on Wednesday.

Rusty machinery, low-quality production methods and insects were found in the kitchens.

The inspection team was supervised by BFA Operations Director Nida Kazmi.

“We received complaints from customers of food poisoning after eating products bought from the bakeries,” said a spokesperson.

The team took swift action and raided the bakeries. Warnings were given to other bakeries in the area that were not compliant with the safety and health standards of the BFA.

