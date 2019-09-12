Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Food

Online food festival: Mutton Green Gravy

6 hours ago
 
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival




As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Mutton Green Gravy recipe.

Ingredients

Mutton – 250g

Raw papaya paste – 1tbsp

Ginger garlic paste – 1tsp

Onion paste – 1 ½tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 2 ½ cup

Cook for 30minutes on low flame

Cooking oil

Shallow fry until colour changes into brown

Cooking oil

Giner (chopped) – ¾ tbsp

Garlic (chopped) – 1tbsp

Cardamom – 4

Cloves – 4

Green chillies mixture – 2 ½cup

Coriander, mint leaves

2 green chillies

Fresh cream 2tbsp

Yogurt – 1 ½ cup

Garam masala powder – 1tbsp

Chat masala – ¾tbsp

White vinegar – 1tsp

Black pepper powder – 1tsp

Dried Fenugreek leaves – 1tsp

Add fried mutton

Cook until oil separates

Fresh coriander – ¼cup

Green chillies – 2

Coal smoke

(Add Cardamom, Cloves and butter in coal for smoke)

Instructions:  

  1. In a pan add meat (mutton), raw papaya, ginger garlic paste, onion paste, salt & water

  2. Cook for 30 minutes on a low flame

  3. In another pan, shallow fry cooked meat until color changes into brown

  4. In a pan add oil, chopped ginger garlic, cardamom, cloves, blended mixture of fresh coriander, mint leaves & Green chilies, fresh cream, yogurt, chat masala, garam masala powder, dried fenugreek leaves, black pepper powder, white vinegar

  5. Cooked until oil separates

  6. Add fresh coriander & green chilies

  7. Give coal smoke with cardamom, cloves & butter

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Muharram 9 processions culminate peacefully across the country
Muharram 9 processions culminate peacefully across the country
Youm-e-Ashura being observed amid tight security
Youm-e-Ashura being observed amid tight security
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.