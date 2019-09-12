Online food festival: Mutton Green Gravy

It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Mutton Green Gravy recipe.
Ingredients
Mutton – 250g
Raw papaya paste – 1tbsp
Ginger garlic paste – 1tsp
Onion paste – 1 ½tbsp
Salt – to taste
Water – 2 ½ cup
Cook for 30minutes on low flame
Cooking oil
Shallow fry until colour changes into brown
Cooking oil
Giner (chopped) – ¾ tbsp
Garlic (chopped) – 1tbsp
Cardamom – 4
Cloves – 4
Green chillies mixture – 2 ½cup
Coriander, mint leaves
2 green chillies
Fresh cream 2tbsp
Yogurt – 1 ½ cup
Garam masala powder – 1tbsp
Chat masala – ¾tbsp
White vinegar – 1tsp
Black pepper powder – 1tsp
Dried Fenugreek leaves – 1tsp
Add fried mutton
Cook until oil separates
Fresh coriander – ¼cup
Green chillies – 2
Coal smoke
(Add Cardamom, Cloves and butter in coal for smoke)
Instructions:
In a pan add meat (mutton), raw papaya, ginger garlic paste, onion paste, salt & water
Cook for 30 minutes on a low flame
In another pan, shallow fry cooked meat until color changes into brown
In a pan add oil, chopped ginger garlic, cardamom, cloves, blended mixture of fresh coriander, mint leaves & Green chilies, fresh cream, yogurt, chat masala, garam masala powder, dried fenugreek leaves, black pepper powder, white vinegar