Online food festival: Mutton Green Gravy

It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s online food festival



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Mutton Green Gravy recipe.Mutton – 250gRaw papaya paste – 1tbspGinger garlic paste – 1tspOnion paste – 1 ½tbspSalt – to tasteWater – 2 ½ cupCook for 30minutes on low flameCooking oilShallow fry until colour changes into brownCooking oilGiner (chopped) – ¾ tbspGarlic (chopped) – 1tbspCardamom – 4Cloves – 4Coriander, mint leaves2 green chilliesFresh cream 2tbspYogurt – 1 ½ cupGaram masala powder – 1tbspChat masala – ¾tbspWhite vinegar – 1tspBlack pepper powder – 1tspDried Fenugreek leaves – 1tspAdd fried muttonCook until oil separatesFresh coriander – ¼cupGreen chillies – 2(Add Cardamom, Cloves and butter in coal for smoke)