HOME > Food

Hotel on Murree’s Mall Road sealed over unhygienic kitchen

2 hours ago
 

The Punjab Food Authority sealed on Friday Deans Hotel on Murree’s Mall Road over the unhygienic condition of its kitchen. 

An abundance of cockroaches were found in the kitchen during inspection. The hotel’s employees had no medical certificates or licences, PFA Director General Captain (retd) Mohammad Usman said.

Two wholesale centres, Chaudhry Traders and Malik Traders, were also sealed in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi. More than 6,000 fake cold drinks were found at the centres, the authorities said.

We raided tourist spots to ensure that unadulterated food is being sold, Usman said.

Warnings have been issued to eateries who are following the safety and health standards set by the food authority.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
