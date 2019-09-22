Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
After mastering daal roti, British diplomat cooks gajar ka halwa

2 hours ago
 

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew is not just making the most of his time in the country by delving into the delights of desi food, but also learning how to make it.

The envoy shared a video of him cooking gajar ka halwa on Saturday on his Twitter account. “Easily the most delicious (and most indulgent) dish you can make with carrots,” he wrote.

Drew had earlier tweeted pictures of him cooking round rotis and making daal.

His tweets were met with warm responses and people praised him for learning how to cook Pakistani food. Some even gave him some tips.

Drew took charge as high commissioner to Pakistan in 2016.

