Thursday, August 29, 2019
Two Quetta factories sealed for producing substandard nimco, ice cream

1 hour ago
 

The Balochistan Food Authority sealed on Thursday two factories in Quetta for producing substandard nimco and ice cream.

The factories were located on Barori Road and Aspani Road. BFA Deputy Director Naqeeb Allah Nasir supervised the inspection.

Low-quality ingredients, unclean containers and banned chemicals were found at the ice cream factory, despite a warning given to them earlier.

Contaminated ingredients, lack of cleanliness, banned food colours and poor hygiene of employees were found at the nimco factory.

The team also inspected restaurants and food stalls on Sabzal Road. Warnings were given to eateries which were not compliant with the safety and health standards of the BFA.

Balochistan Food Authority Quetta
 
