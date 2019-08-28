Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Food

Karachi restaurant selling adulterated food sealed

2 hours ago
 
Cockroaches, rotten vegetables found in the kitchen



The Sindh Food Authority sealed a restaurant located inside a Karachi hotel on Sharae Faisal Wednesday.

The owners were fined Rs500,000 and have been given a month to become compliant to the safety and health standards of the SFA.

Cockroaches, lack of safety tools, rotten vegetables and substandard food ingredients were found in the restaurant's kitchen.

The authority also found forbidden food chemicals in the restaurant.

