Four restaurants sealed for selling adulterated food in Quetta

Stepping up its efforts against substandard food, the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) sealed four restaurants in Quetta on Wednesday.

The restaurants were Raaz Barbeque Tonight, Quetta Restaurant, Kababish restaurant and Lehri Saji House, which was also penalized Rs100,000.

Insects, uncovered food, substandard ghee and oil, and absence of safety tools, such as gloves, masks and head wear, were found in the restaurants’ kitchens.

The inspection team was led by BFA Operations Director Nida Kazmi, who said the authority wants to provide pure and unadulterated food to the people.

The team raided different eateries on Quetta’s Masjid Road, Abdul Satar Road, Archer Road and in Liaquat Bazaar. Food safety instructions and warning letters were issued to hotels and dozens of restaurants.

The BFA will continue to investigate restaurants selling unhygienic food and take necessary steps to provide people with safe food, Kazmi said.

