Eid online food festival: Spicy Chicken Manchurian

It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.Boneless chicken (cut in cubes) – ½kgSalt – to tasteWhite pepper powder – 1tbspSoya sauce – 1tbspChilli flakes – 1tbspGinger-garlic paste – 1 ½tbspEgg (whipped) – 1Corn flour – 1cupMix wellAdd waterDeep fry marinated chicken until they become golden brownChopped garlic – 1tbspChopped ginger – 1tbspChopped green chillies – 2-3Capsicum (cut in cubes) – ½cupOnion (cut in cubes) – 2largeSalt – to tastePaprika powder – ½tbspVinegar – ½tbspSoya sauce – 1tbspTomato ketchup – 2tbspChilli garlic – 2tbspChinese salt – to tasteRed chilli powder – ½tbspSpring onion – ½cupCorn flour (mix with water) – 1tbspAdd in the gravySprinkle – tomatoes, capsicum cubes and spring onionsEgg (whipped) – 3Red chilli – ½tbspCooking oilCarrot – 1 (chopped)Capsicum cubes – 1 (chopped)Salt – to tasteBlack pepper powder – 1tbspWhite pepper powder – 1tbspSoya sauce – 1tbspChilli sauce – 1tbspChinese salt – to tasteMix wellBoiled rice – ½kg