Wednesday, August 28, 2019 | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Karachi man approaches court over city’s fly infestation
25 Sukkur children hospitalised after drinking substandard sherbet
Judge recuses himself from hearing Sanaullah’s case over WhatsApp message
Don’t let Kashmir situation worsen, Maleeha Lodhi urges UN
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Food
Eid online food festival: Spicy Chicken Manchurian
Sponsored Content
18 mins ago
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.
Ingredients and preparation
Boneless chicken (cut in cubes) – ½kg
Salt – to taste
White pepper powder – 1tbsp
Soya sauce – 1tbsp
Chilli flakes – 1tbsp
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 ½tbsp
Egg (whipped) – 1
Corn flour – 1cup
Mix well
Add water
Deep fry marinated chicken until they become golden brown
Chopped garlic – 1tbsp
Chopped ginger – 1tbsp
Chopped green chillies – 2-3
Capsicum (cut in cubes) – ½cup
Onion (cut in cubes) – 2large
Salt – to taste
Paprika powder – ½tbsp
Vinegar – ½tbsp
Soya sauce – 1tbsp
Tomato ketchup – 2tbsp
Chilli garlic – 2tbsp
Chinese salt – to taste
Red chilli powder – ½tbsp
Spring onion – ½cup
Corn flour (mix with water) – 1tbsp
Add in the gravy
Sprinkle – tomatoes, capsicum cubes and spring onions
Egg (whipped) – 3
Red chilli – ½tbsp
Cooking oil
Carrot – 1 (chopped)
Capsicum cubes – 1 (chopped)
Salt – to taste
Black pepper powder – 1tbsp
White pepper powder – 1tbsp
Soya sauce – 1tbsp
Chilli sauce – 1tbsp
Chinese salt – to taste
Mix well
Boiled rice – ½kg
TOPICS:
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
McDonald's faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
No Green Line buses in Karachi before December 2020: minister
KP's Samundar Katha Lake makes for the perfect summer getaway
In pictures: Enjoy a royal stay at KP's Governor House
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.