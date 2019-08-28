Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Spicy Chicken Manchurian

18 mins ago
 
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival




As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.

Ingredients and preparation

Boneless chicken (cut in cubes) – ½kg

Salt – to taste

White pepper powder – 1tbsp

Soya sauce – 1tbsp

Chilli flakes – 1tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 ½tbsp

Egg (whipped) – 1

Corn flour – 1cup

Mix well

Add water

Deep fry marinated chicken until they become golden brown

Chopped garlic – 1tbsp

Chopped ginger – 1tbsp

Chopped green chillies – 2-3

Capsicum (cut in cubes) – ½cup

Onion (cut in cubes) – 2large

Salt – to taste

Paprika powder – ½tbsp

Vinegar – ½tbsp

Soya sauce – 1tbsp

Tomato ketchup – 2tbsp

Chilli garlic – 2tbsp

Chinese salt – to taste

Red chilli powder – ½tbsp

Spring onion – ½cup

Corn flour (mix with water) – 1tbsp

Add in the gravy

Sprinkle – tomatoes, capsicum cubes and spring onions

Egg (whipped) – 3

Red chilli – ½tbsp

Cooking oil

Carrot – 1 (chopped)

Capsicum cubes – 1 (chopped)

Salt – to taste

Black pepper powder – 1tbsp

White pepper powder – 1tbsp

Soya sauce – 1tbsp

Chilli sauce – 1tbsp

Chinese salt – to taste

Mix well

Boiled rice – ½kg
 
