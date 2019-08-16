Eid online food festival: Mongolian beef with rice

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



Mix corn flour in beef strips.

Deep fry these strips.

In a pan add oil, ginger garlic, soya sauce, brown sugar, beef strips, spring onion, red chili flakes, black pepper, salt, add water & cook for 10 minutes.

Add bell pepper & boiled corns.

Cook for 5 minutes.

Serve with plain rice and your Mongolian Beef with rice is ready



TOPICS:

Beef strips (undercut) – 250gCorn flour – 4tbspOil - ½ cupGarlic (chopped) – 1tbspGinger – ½tbspSoya sauce – 1tbspBrown sugar – ¾tbspSpring onion – ½ cupRed chilli flakes – ¾tbspBlack pepper – 1tspSalt – to tasteWater – ½cupBell pepper – ½cupBoiled corns – ¼ cupEnjoy delicious Mongolian Beef with rice on this Eidul Azha