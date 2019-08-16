Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Food

Eid online food festival: Mongolian beef with rice

1 hour ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Mongolian beef with rice recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Beef strips (undercut) – 250g

Corn flour – 4tbsp

Oil - ½ cup

Garlic (chopped) – 1tbsp

Ginger – ½tbsp

Soya sauce – 1tbsp

Brown sugar – ¾tbsp

Spring onion – ½ cup

Red chilli flakes – ¾tbsp

Black pepper – 1tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – ½cup

Bell pepper – ½cup

Boiled corns – ¼ cup

Preparation

  1. Mix corn flour in beef strips.

  2. Deep fry these strips.

  3. In a pan add oil, ginger garlic, soya sauce, brown sugar, beef strips, spring onion, red chili flakes, black pepper, salt, add water & cook for 10 minutes.

  4. Add bell pepper & boiled corns.

  5. Cook for 5 minutes.

  6. Serve with plain rice and your Mongolian Beef with rice is ready


Enjoy delicious Mongolian Beef with rice on this Eidul Azha
 
TOPICS:
 
 

