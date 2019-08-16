Friday, August 16, 2019 | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Mongolian beef with rice
Sponsored Content
1 hour ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Mongolian beef with rice recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Beef strips (undercut) – 250g
Corn flour – 4tbsp
Oil - ½ cup
Garlic (chopped) – 1tbsp
Ginger – ½tbsp
Soya sauce – 1tbsp
Brown sugar – ¾tbsp
Spring onion – ½ cup
Red chilli flakes – ¾tbsp
Black pepper – 1tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – ½cup
Bell pepper – ½cup
Boiled corns – ¼ cup
Preparation
Mix corn flour in beef strips.
Deep fry these strips.
In a pan add oil, ginger garlic, soya sauce, brown sugar, beef strips, spring onion, red chili flakes, black pepper, salt, add water & cook for 10 minutes.
Add bell pepper & boiled corns.
Cook for 5 minutes.
Serve with plain rice and your Mongolian Beef with rice is ready
Enjoy delicious Mongolian Beef with rice on this Eidul Azha
