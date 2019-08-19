Eid online food festival: French Beef Bun

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



In a pan, add oil, garlic, onion, beef strips, salt, black pepper and beef stock

Cook for 15 minutes

Add all-purpose flour and green onion

Cook for 5 minutes





Bun



Cheese slices



Beef mixture



Iceberg lettuce



Again cheese slice



Bun



Butter - spread



Parsley



Oil – 2tbspGarlic – ¾tbspOnion (Chopped) – ½cupBeef strips – 250gSalt – To tasteBlack pepper – 1tspBeef stock – ½ cupAll purpose flour – 1 ½tbspGreen onion (chopped) – ½ cupCook for 5 minutesBun (Sliders) – 6Mozzarella cheese slicesBeef mixtureIceberg lettuceButter – to spreadInstruction:Bake for 10-15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180 C / 360 F