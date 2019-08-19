Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Food
Eid online food festival: French Beef Bun
Sponsored Content
1 hour ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you French Beef Bun recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Oil – 2tbsp
Garlic – ¾tbsp
Onion (Chopped) – ½cup
Beef strips – 250g
Salt – To taste
Black pepper – 1tsp
Beef stock – ½ cup
All purpose flour – 1 ½tbsp
Green onion (chopped) – ½ cup
Cook for 5 minutes
Bun (Sliders) – 6
Mozzarella cheese slices
Beef mixture
Iceberg lettuce
Butter – to spread
Preparation
Instruction:
In a pan, add oil, garlic, onion, beef strips, salt, black pepper and beef stock
Cook for 15 minutes
Add all-purpose flour and green onion
Cook for 5 minutes
Arrangements:
Bun
Cheese slices
Beef mixture
Iceberg lettuce
Again cheese slice
Bun
Butter - spread
Parsley
Bake for 10-15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180 C / 360 F
