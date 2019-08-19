Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Food

Eid online food festival: French Beef Bun

1 hour ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you French Beef Bun recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Oil – 2tbsp

Garlic – ¾tbsp

Onion (Chopped) – ½cup

Beef strips – 250g

Salt – To taste

Black pepper – 1tsp

Beef stock – ½ cup

All purpose flour – 1 ½tbsp

Green onion (chopped) – ½ cup

Cook for 5 minutes

Bun (Sliders) – 6

Mozzarella cheese slices

Beef mixture

Iceberg lettuce

Butter – to spread

Preparation

Instruction:

  1. In a pan, add oil, garlic, onion, beef strips, salt, black pepper and beef stock

  2. Cook for 15 minutes

  3. Add all-purpose flour and green onion

  4. Cook for 5 minutes


Arrangements:

  • Bun

  • Cheese slices

  • Beef mixture

  • Iceberg lettuce

  • Again cheese slice

  • Bun

  • Butter - spread

  • Parsley


Bake for 10-15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180 C / 360 F
 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
The Lahore Zoo has a very unique bird
The Lahore Zoo has a very unique bird
Don't have a cow! London university bans beef
Don’t have a cow! London university bans beef
We made sure pilgrims are not inconvenienced: Hajj DG
We made sure pilgrims are not inconvenienced: Hajj DG
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.