Eid online food festival: Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops

Add papaya paste in mutton chops and mix well

Now add salt, white pepper, black pepper, chilli sauce, soya sauce and ginger garlic paste in chops

Marinate for 1 hour

Coat chops with corn flour

Then coat with egg (beated with salt and pepper) and corn flakes. Repeat this method

In a deep pan add oil and heat well.

Now put chops and fry them until tender and golden in colour.





In a food processor add garlic paste, salt and lemon juice and blend it well.

Add oil in 3 parts so here is the first part blend until smooth.

Second part in oil pulse for 30 seconds.

Add third part of oil blend 5-10 seconds.

Last add egg white and blend for 30 seconds.



Raw papaya - 3 tbspGinger garlic paste - ¾ tbspChilli sauce - 1 tbspSoya sauce - 1 tbspSalt – to tasteWhite pepper powder - ¾ tbspMutton chops - ½ kgEggs - 5Crushed Black Pepper - ½ tspCorn flour - 1 cupIngredientsGarlic paste – 1 tbspLemon juice - ¾ tbspSalt – to tasteOil - ½ cupEgg white - 1Enjoy delicious mutton chops with Lebanese dip on Eidul Azha