Eid online food festival: Chicken walnut curry

3 hours ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max




As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Walnut Curry recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Boneless chicken – 300g

Ginger garlic paste – 1tbsp

Turmeric powder – 1tsp

Red chilly powder – 1tsp

Lemon – half

Salt – to taste

Walnut – 1cup

Water – 1tbsp

Ghee – 1/3cup

Onion (chopped) – 2 medium size

Green chillies – 3-4

Tomato puree – ¾cup

Black pepper powder – 1tsp

Gram masala – 1tsp

Water – 1 cup

Fresh coriander – to sprinkle

Kashmiri Mirchi – 2

Dried Fenugreek leaves – 1tsp

Preparation:

Instruction:

  1. Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, Haldi, Red chili powder, Lemon & Salt

  2. Marinate for 30 minutes

  3. Toast Walnut

  4. Grind walnuts then add water & grind to make smooth paste

  5. In a pan, add Ghee & onions. Sauté until translucent

  6. Add black pepper powder, garam masala, walnut paste, water & sprinkle Dhanya (Fresh Coriander)

  7. Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes

  8. When oil separates, add dried fenugreek leaves

  9. Your yummy chicken walnut curry is ready to serve

 
