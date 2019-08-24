Eid online food festival: Chicken walnut curry

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, Haldi, Red chili powder, Lemon & Salt

Marinate for 30 minutes

Toast Walnut

Grind walnuts then add water & grind to make smooth paste

In a pan, add Ghee & onions. Sauté until translucent

Add black pepper powder, garam masala, walnut paste, water & sprinkle Dhanya (Fresh Coriander)

Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes

When oil separates, add dried fenugreek leaves

Your yummy chicken walnut curry is ready to serve



