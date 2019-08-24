Saturday, August 24, 2019 | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
24-year-old shot dead during home invasion in Rawalpindi
Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand extended till September 7
Two killed, one injured in Dera Ismail Khan firing
Five-year-old dies after falling in open manhole in Karachi’s Korangi
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Food
Eid online food festival: Chicken walnut curry
Sponsored Content
3 hours ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Walnut Curry recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Boneless chicken – 300g
Ginger garlic paste – 1tbsp
Turmeric powder – 1tsp
Red chilly powder – 1tsp
Lemon – half
Salt – to taste
Walnut – 1cup
Water – 1tbsp
Ghee – 1/3cup
Onion (chopped) – 2 medium size
Green chillies – 3-4
Tomato puree – ¾cup
Black pepper powder – 1tsp
Gram masala – 1tsp
Water – 1 cup
Fresh coriander – to sprinkle
Kashmiri Mirchi – 2
Dried Fenugreek leaves – 1tsp
Preparation:
Instruction:
Marinate chicken with ginger garlic paste, Haldi, Red chili powder, Lemon & Salt
Marinate for 30 minutes
Toast Walnut
Grind walnuts then add water & grind to make smooth paste
In a pan, add Ghee & onions. Sauté until translucent
Add black pepper powder, garam masala, walnut paste, water & sprinkle Dhanya (Fresh Coriander)
Cover the lid and cook for 10 minutes
When oil separates, add dried fenugreek leaves
Your yummy chicken walnut curry is ready to serve
TOPICS:
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
The Lahore Zoo has a very unique bird
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
McDonald's faces boycott for serving halal meat in India
Islamabad's cat hotel has pets feline good
Army to help govt achieve polio immunisation targets
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.