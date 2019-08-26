Eid online food festival: Chicken biryani

It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival

TOPICS:

As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.Cinnamon stick – 1tspCloves – 1tspBlack pepper – 1tspBlack cardamom – 1tspStar anise – 1tspCumin – 1tspFennel – 1tsp (roasted and grinded)Oil – 1cupSalt – to tasteTurmeric powder – 1/2tspRed chilli powder – 1tbspCoriander powder – 1tbspOnion (chopped) – 2 largeNutmeg – 1Black cardamom – 4Cloves – 4Star anise – 2Black pepper corns – 6Cinnamon stick – 2Bay leaf – 2Green cardamom – 3-4Chicken – 1/2 kgGinger garlic paste – 2tspTomatoes – 2 largePut roasted biryani masalaYogurt – 250gMix wellCover and cook for 20-25 minsBoiled basmati rice – 1kgPut layer of rice and layer of gravySliced tomato – 1 mediumMint leaves – half bunchFresh coriander – 1/4bunchDried plums – 3-4Lemon sliceYellow food colour – 1/4tspBiryani essence – 1tbspRed chilli – 2-3Water – ¼ cupOilCover and steam cook for 15-20 mins on low flame