Food

Eid online food festival: Chicken biryani

14 mins ago
 
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival




As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.

Ingredients and preparation

Cinnamon stick – 1tsp

Cloves – 1tsp

Black pepper – 1tsp

Black cardamom – 1tsp

Star anise – 1tsp

Cumin – 1tsp

Fennel – 1tsp (roasted and grinded)

Oil – 1cup

Salt – to taste

Turmeric powder – 1/2tsp

Red chilli powder – 1tbsp

Coriander powder – 1tbsp

Onion (chopped) – 2 large

Nutmeg – 1

Black cardamom – 4

Cloves – 4

Star anise – 2

Black pepper corns – 6

Cinnamon stick – 2

Bay leaf – 2

Green cardamom – 3-4

Chicken – 1/2 kg

Ginger garlic paste – 2tsp

Tomatoes – 2 large

Put roasted biryani masala

Yogurt – 250g

Mix well

Cover and cook for 20-25 mins

Boiled basmati rice – 1kg

Put layer of rice and layer of gravy

Sliced tomato – 1 medium

Mint leaves – half bunch

Fresh coriander – 1/4bunch

Dried plums – 3-4

Lemon slice

Yellow food colour – 1/4tsp

Biryani essence – 1tbsp

Red chilli – 2-3

Water – ¼ cup

Oil

Cover and steam cook for 15-20 mins on low flame
 
