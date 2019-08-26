Monday, August 26, 2019 | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Chicken biryani
Sponsored Content
14 mins ago
It is a part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Chicken Biryani recipe.
Ingredients and preparation
Cinnamon stick – 1tsp
Cloves – 1tsp
Black pepper – 1tsp
Black cardamom – 1tsp
Star anise – 1tsp
Cumin – 1tsp
Fennel – 1tsp (roasted and grinded)
Oil – 1cup
Salt – to taste
Turmeric powder – 1/2tsp
Red chilli powder – 1tbsp
Coriander powder – 1tbsp
Onion (chopped) – 2 large
Nutmeg – 1
Black cardamom – 4
Cloves – 4
Star anise – 2
Black pepper corns – 6
Cinnamon stick – 2
Bay leaf – 2
Green cardamom – 3-4
Chicken – 1/2 kg
Ginger garlic paste – 2tsp
Tomatoes – 2 large
Put roasted biryani masala
Yogurt – 250g
Mix well
Cover and cook for 20-25 mins
Boiled basmati rice – 1kg
Put layer of rice and layer of gravy
Sliced tomato – 1 medium
Mint leaves – half bunch
Fresh coriander – 1/4bunch
Dried plums – 3-4
Lemon slice
Yellow food colour – 1/4tsp
Biryani essence – 1tbsp
Red chilli – 2-3
Water – ¼ cup
Oil
Cover and steam cook for 15-20 mins on low flame
