Eid online food festival: Cheesy peppercorn beef steak and fries

In a pan add oil, Garlic, onion and sauté until translucent.

Add beef strips, salt, black pepper, water and cook on low flame for 15 mins

In another pan add butter, all-purpose flour and beef stock

Mix well until sauce thickens

Add mustard paste, salt, milk, cream, mozzarella cheese, black pepper powder, parsley & cook for 2 minutes

Make French fries

Spread sauce and beef on fries

Your yummy Creamy Peppercorn Beef Steak Fries is ready to serve



TOPICS:

Cooking oilGarlic paste – 1tbspOnion (chopped) – 1 cupBeef strips (undercut) – 250gSalt – to tasteBlack pepper powder – 1tspWater – 1 cupButter – 1 ½tbspAll purpose flour – 2tbspBeef stock – 1 cupMustard paste – 1tspSalt – to tasteMilk – 1 cupCream – ½ cupMozzarella cheese - ½ cupBlack pepper – 1tspParsley – 1tspPotato fries – 250g