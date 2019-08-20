Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Cheesy peppercorn beef steak and fries
22 mins ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Cheesy peppercorn beef steak and fries recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Cooking oil
Garlic paste – 1tbsp
Onion (chopped) – 1 cup
Beef strips (undercut) – 250g
Salt – to taste
Black pepper powder – 1tsp
Water – 1 cup
Butter – 1 ½tbsp
All purpose flour – 2tbsp
Beef stock – 1 cup
Mustard paste – 1tsp
Salt – to taste
Milk – 1 cup
Cream – ½ cup
Mozzarella cheese - ½ cup
Black pepper – 1tsp
Parsley – 1tsp
Potato fries – 250g
Preparation:
In a pan add oil, Garlic, onion and sauté until translucent.
Add beef strips, salt, black pepper, water and cook on low flame for 15 mins
In another pan add butter, all-purpose flour and beef stock
Mix well until sauce thickens
Add mustard paste, salt, milk, cream, mozzarella cheese, black pepper powder, parsley & cook for 2 minutes
Make French fries
Spread sauce and beef on fries
Your yummy Creamy Peppercorn Beef Steak Fries is ready to serve
