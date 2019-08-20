Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Food

Eid online food festival: Cheesy peppercorn beef steak and fries

22 mins ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Cheesy peppercorn beef steak and fries recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Cooking oil

Garlic paste – 1tbsp

Onion (chopped) – 1 cup

Beef strips (undercut) – 250g

Salt – to taste

Black pepper powder – 1tsp

Water – 1 cup

Butter – 1 ½tbsp

All purpose flour – 2tbsp

Beef stock – 1 cup

Mustard paste – 1tsp

Salt – to taste

Milk – 1 cup

Cream – ½ cup

Mozzarella cheese - ½ cup

Black pepper – 1tsp

Parsley – 1tsp

Potato fries – 250g

Preparation:

  1. In a pan add oil, Garlic, onion and sauté until translucent.

  2. Add beef strips, salt, black pepper, water and cook on low flame for 15 mins

  3. In another pan add butter, all-purpose flour and beef stock

  4. Mix well until sauce thickens

  5. Add mustard paste, salt, milk, cream, mozzarella cheese, black pepper powder, parsley & cook for 2 minutes

  6. Make French fries

  7. Spread sauce and beef on fries

  8. Your yummy Creamy Peppercorn Beef Steak Fries is ready to serve

 
