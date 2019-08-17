Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Food

Eid online food festival: Beef pickle

3 hours ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Beef pickle rice recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

Ingredients

Oil – 2 cups

Beef boneless (Undercut) – boiled with salt – 250g

Curry leaves – 10

Clove – 6

Ginger – 1tbsp

Kashmiri red chilli – 1

Turmeric powder – 1tsp

Cumin powder – 1tsp

Red chilli powder – 1tbsp

Salt – to taste

Mustard powder – 1tsp

Fenugreek seeds – ½tsp

Mustard seeds – ½tsp

Preparation

  1. Boil beef and add Salt

  2. Deep fry boneless beef

  3. In a pan add oil, curry patta, cloves, ginger, Kashmiri laal mirch, turmeric powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, mustard powder, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and boneless beef

  4. Cook for 5 minutes

  5. Beef Pickle is ready to serve your loved ones

  6. You can even save & enjoy for 30 days…

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
food, beef recipe, beef pickle, pickle recipe, eid food, authentic recipe, authentic beef pickle recipe
 
MOST READ
Watch: Pilgrims performing Waqoof-e-Arafat
Watch: Pilgrims performing Waqoof-e-Arafat
Hajj 2019: Namaz-e-Zuhr offered in Makkah
Hajj 2019: Namaz-e-Zuhr offered in Makkah
Ghilaf-e-Kaabah changing ceremony
Ghilaf-e-Kaabah changing ceremony
Watch: Hajj sermon 2019
Watch: Hajj sermon 2019
Don't have a cow! London university bans beef
Don’t have a cow! London university bans beef
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.