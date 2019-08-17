Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Food
Eid online food festival: Beef pickle
Sponsored Content
3 hours ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Beef pickle rice recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
Ingredients
Oil – 2 cups
Beef boneless (Undercut) – boiled with salt – 250g
Curry leaves – 10
Clove – 6
Ginger – 1tbsp
Kashmiri red chilli – 1
Turmeric powder – 1tsp
Cumin powder – 1tsp
Red chilli powder – 1tbsp
Salt – to taste
Mustard powder – 1tsp
Fenugreek seeds – ½tsp
Mustard seeds – ½tsp
Preparation
Boil beef and add Salt
Deep fry boneless beef
In a pan add oil, curry patta, cloves, ginger, Kashmiri laal mirch, turmeric powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, mustard powder, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and boneless beef
Cook for 5 minutes
Beef Pickle is ready to serve your loved ones
You can even save & enjoy for 30 days…
