Eid online food festival: Beef pickle

Boil beef and add Salt

Deep fry boneless beef

In a pan add oil, curry patta, cloves, ginger, Kashmiri laal mirch, turmeric powder, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, mustard powder, fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds and boneless beef

Cook for 5 minutes

Beef Pickle is ready to serve your loved ones

You can even save & enjoy for 30 days…



Oil – 2 cupsBeef boneless (Undercut) – boiled with salt – 250gCurry leaves – 10Clove – 6Ginger – 1tbspKashmiri red chilli – 1Turmeric powder – 1tspCumin powder – 1tspRed chilli powder – 1tbspSalt – to tasteMustard powder – 1tspFenugreek seeds – ½tspMustard seeds – ½tsp