Pakistani vlogger wins hearts with his village food secrets

A culinary vlogger from Shahpur has won the hearts of many people with his desi food recipes.

Mubashir Saddique’s videos are filmed in his village where the background sound of birds and the tubewell add a soothing aspect and are a treat to watch.

He has over 1.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Village Food Secrets.

Saddique says his mom taught him how to cook and make pottery. His father is his best critic and is always excited to try his new dishes.

He started his channel in January 2017 with a tutorial of how to cook mooli ke parathay [radish parathas].

The channel was his brother’s idea, who now lives in South Korea. Saddique worked as a product manager for a sports company and had a passion for cooking.

“I cooked a special dish for my parents every Sunday,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Monday. His brother, who then owned a mobile shop, helped him set up his channel and earn money through it.

