Karachi dairy farmers increase milk prices by Rs10

The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced an increase in the price of milk by Rs10 per litre against the orders of the Karachi commissioner.

The price hike was announced by the Haji Akhtar Group and has been rejected by the milk wholesale association.

“The commissioner should take steps to control milk prices. The prices will only be increased after a government notification,” said a retailer.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani has denied reports of a milk price hike in the city and warned that a certain group has been working to get the milk rates increased.

He said that legal action will be taken against milk retailers or dairy farmers who sell the milk higher than the official price set by the government. “People failing to abide by the rules will be jailed for six months and a penalty will also be imposed,” warned Shalwani.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said that he is in talks with the dairy farmers and will not permit anyone to increase the rates.

Rahu asked people to register complaints with their deputy commissioners if they were sold milk at a higher price.

In April, the Gujjar group also announced an increase in milk prices. The decision was shot down by the Haji Akhtar Group.

