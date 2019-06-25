This Karachi baker’s cakes are a work of art

Those of you who are always looking for your next sugar fix, look no further, Sugaries Bakery, owned by Mahwish Aziz Sirhindi, is here to satisfy your cravings with these beautiful hand painted cakes and other delicious treats.

Mahwish’s desserts have gained a lot of recognition over the last few months. Celebrities such as Bilal Ashraf have even given her a shoutout on Instagram for her Keto cookies and protein bars.

“I have always loved painting, but I didn’t know you could paint on cakes too,” said Sirhindi on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday. She shared that she got the inspiration to hand paint her cake when she was baking a cake for mother’s 50th birthday.

“I think it offers a more personalized touch and people like it. Soon, it became my unique selling point,” said Sirhindi.

She added that all the colours she uses to paint the cake are edible. “I get these colours from abroad and they all are edible.”

Sirhindi said that the level of detail and patience that goes into creating these hand painted cakes can be pretty time-consuming. “It takes between six to eight hours to finish one cake,” she said. Even though she has a team of 18 people, she is the only one paints the cakes by hand.

“Since I have mastered the art now, I can now paint 150 cakes in three days,” said she.

Sirhindi is also starting a baking summer camp for children. The camp will be held from July 2 to July 20. The baking camp is for little bakers between the ages of four to 15 years.

