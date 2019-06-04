Satisfy your sugar cravings this ‘meethi’ Eid

Eid celebration is incomplete without the sweet delicacies that add to it. The true essence of this festival lies in its food and mainly its dessert items.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of the best cakes and desserts in town which you can order for Eid. You can gift these to your loved ones or just order them for yourself.

The Eid Box by The Poached Pear

Filled with sweet goodness, the box includes regular sized portions of their Raspberry Cheesecake, Cookie Brownie, NY Style Cheesecake, Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart, Blueberry Cheesecake, Triple Fudge Brownie, Belgian Chocolate Cheesecake, Apple, Oats Crumble Pie, Nutty Carrot Cheesecake And Belgian Mud Cake. The EID box is priced at Rs2,999. Their cheesecake and pavlova variety is the most-selling item on their menu.

Mix Fruit Cheesecake by Auntie Munaver’s

Aunty Munaver’s has become a cult favourite among Karachiites. Their Tres Leches Cake is what dreams are made of. On this Eid, they have added cheesecakes on their menu too. Available in cherry, mango and mix fruit, it’s perfect if you are looking for something different for the festivities. The cake costs Rs3,200.

Eid Doughnuts Bouquet by EASY

If you’re more of a doughnut person, then you can indulge in this heavenly bouquet of creamy doughnuts. It is beautifully decorated and will be great for your Instagram feed too. They’re a little on the pricey end, but if you want something to impress your guests or just want to go a little overboard with the celebrations, then they won’t disappoint.

Chocolate Tres Teches cake by Sugar Affair

You can even order an assortment of the signature Tres Leches Cake, more popularly known as the Three Milk Cake. While it is available in Nutella and coffee too, chocolate is by far their most prized possession. One bite of this super moist cake will put you into heaven. It is priced at Rs2,000 for 3lbs.

Eid Platter by Sugaries Bakery

If you are a lover of baked goods, then dive into this delicious platter. Specially created for Eid, this is a perfect gift for your guests. It costs Rs5,000.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.