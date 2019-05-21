In pictures: The art of making sawaiyan

Eid is incomplete without the warm, creamy and sweet goodness of a perfectly cooked sheer khorma. It is a traditional festive breakfast for Muslims all over the world.

However, have you ever wondered where the sawaiyan (thin vermicelli) come from?

Here’s how sawaiyan are prepared at a factory in Baghbanpura, Lahore.

Long strands of sawaiyan hang from wooden planks as labourers’ faces and clothes whiten from the flour. The worker puts maida flour and semolina into a machine to prepare the dough.

It is put in another machine which scraps it into fine strands. They are then laid out onto wooden planks and placed underneath the sun to dry.

The strands are put into a cutting machine which is split into pieces and baked. They are then gathered for packaging.

Photos by ONLINE