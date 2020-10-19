Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

Ayeza Khan goes old school in Annus Abrar’s latest collection

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Ayeza Khan goes old school in Annus Abrar’s latest collection

Photo: Annus Abrar/ Instagram

Ayeza Khan has gone old-school for designer Annus Abrar’s new bridal collection Mehr.  

The inspiration behind the collection comes from an old-school tradition of women going through different stages of meeting their soulmate such as Aagahi, Jashan, Intezaar and Mulaqaat. Khan is featured in the six-part film depicting all these moods of a bride.

The collection has six designs with handcrafted embroidery on cotton net, and lamé fabric knitted with metallic thread.

This image shows her wearing a dramatic flared, kaamdani heirloom kalidar with stunning handcrafted embroidery on the bodice and sleeves merged together with contrasting finishing on the hemline, an ombré organza dupatta with hand block printed details and sequins.  

In this floor-length net peshwas, old-school kaamdani details are incorporated with silk thread embroidery on the bodice and sleeves and paired with carnation pink organza dupatta with pearls, sequins and light-catching crystals.

Photo: Annus Abrar/ Instagram

According to the studio’s representative, the collection took “two to three months” to create. The outfits start at Rs200,000.

The fashion industry was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the representative told SAMAA Digital. “The big fashion labels delayed their collections because businesses were on a downward trend during the lockdown,” she explained, adding that the ban on large-scale weddings and gatherings affected sales too.

“Deliveries to our local and international clients were also affected,” she said.  

Hailing from Karachi, Abrar emerged on the fashion scene in 2012. The young designer has garnered praise in the past for his festive collections depicting his carefree spirit fused with a sense of grandiosity.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan bridal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.