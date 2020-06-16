Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

Fashion alert: 2,000 Zara stores to shut down

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Fashion alert: 2,000 Zara stores to shut down

Photo: AFP

There’s some bad news for fashionistas, it looks like fast fashion retailer Zara is shutting down several stores globally.

Bustle reported that the clothing brand is the “latest in a long line of brands and designers whose business has been thwarted by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic”.

According to a statement published by the brand, Inditex (Zara’s parent company), they will be closing down between 1,000 and 2,000 stores over the next two years due to reduced sales.

In the meantime, they will spend resources on e-commerce and online sale strategies.

“While Inditex was not specific about which Zara stores it would be closing, they shared that the plan includes 500 to 600 units each year. The optimisation plan focuses on stores at the end of their useful life, especially young concepts whose sales can be recovered in nearby stores and online,” according to Bustle.

They plan to re-allocate funds to support their online platform, adding in a report on their website that they would be infusing that part of their business with €1 billion for “bolstering the online business” and an additional €1.7 billion for “upgrading the integrated store platform, deploying advanced technology solutions.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
fashion Zara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.