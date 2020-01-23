Indian designer Sabyasachi to collaborate with H&M

Indian design house and Bollywood bridal wear favourite Sabyasachi has announced it will produce a diffusion line for H&M.

“I’m very pleased to announce the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration,” said the designer behind the mega label, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, in an Instagram video. “It is going to offer a beautiful pret line for a larger audience in India and worldwide,” he said.

The video gives a glimpse of the collection, which is called Sabyasachi Calcutta. The line features plenty of beautiful block cut fabrics in blues, mustard and blush pink and includes bum bags, visors, blouses and draped fabrics.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration themed Wanderlust will present hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces that will resonate with the modern global nomad wanting to add that “extra” to their wardrobe.

It will offer both apparel and accessories for men and women. The collection will be available at all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online on HM.com on April 16.

Sabyasachi will be the first Indian designer to have an H&M collaboration, which has become a power move for designers and a chance for fans to pick up pieces by their favourite fashion minds at affordable prices.

The design house has previously collaborated with various international luxury designers and brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Louboutin, Pottery Barn, Balmain and Versace. The Indian bridal designer collaboration with the French luxury shoe label Christian Louboutin last year celebrated 20 years of Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi has a huge Bollywood following, and dressed Deepika Padukone for her wedding in 2018, and is also a favourite of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.