Deepika Padukone to feature in Louis Vuitton campaign

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has become the first Indian actor to appear in French fashion house and luxury retailer Louis Vuitton’s campaign.

The Chhapaak actress was announced as the face of Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2020 campaign along with many other global icons.

The diva made history by becoming the first Bollywood actor to star in the brand’s campaign.

Padukone announced the news with an Instagram post and wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting… #LVprefall20.”

The news was also announced by Ghesquière, a French fashion designer, who has been the creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013.

The new campaign is inspired by pulp horror movies and books and shows Padukone posing in front of a poster of Don’t Turn Around, a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon.

Padukone has been promoting global brands such as L’Oréal Paris and Coca-Cola in India. She is the second most powerful celebrity endorser in the country with a brand value of $102.5 million and over 21 brand deals as of 2018.