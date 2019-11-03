Catch up on Pakistani entertainment news with our weekly roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

Fashion Pakistan Week concluded with a bang but we have some highlights from the event. Deepak Perwani’s collection personified love, celebrities came, walked and slayed the ramp and one male model proved that chivalry isn’t dead.

Instagram is removing all filters that depict or promote cosmetic surgery. To read why, click here. In other technology news, Netflix is looking into stopping password sharing. To find out more, click here. Twitter said it would stop accepting political advertising globally on its platform, responding to growing concerns over misinformation from politicians on social media and Whatsapp announced that Androids are getting fingerprint lock sensors.

Wasim Akram and Fawad Khan are teaming up in Money Back Guarantee and Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are pairing up for another one of Nadeem Baig’s directorial ventures London Nahi Jaungi. Netfliz is going to release Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy’s latest film Sitara.

Warner Bros’ comic book film Joker has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and Disney just released the second trailer of the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. In other Star Wars news, David Benioff and DB Weiss, the producers of HBO’s Game of Thrones, have cancelled their plans to work on the Star Wars trilogy.

Thousands of children were shown Pakistan’s animated movies, such as Donkey King, 3 Bahadur and Quaid Say Baatain, over the weekend during a film festival in Karachi.

Pakistani actor, model, and producer Sheheryar Munawar’s latest interview has fans wondering if he is single again. Mehwish Hayat is upset her dear friend Thomas Drew, the outgoing British high commissioner, is leaving. Osman Khalid Butt spoke out in support of Jam and urged a conversation on rape.

Strings took a trip down memory lane with this announcement, while Reema made us squeal with this picture she shared of her and Sushmita Sen. Hearts across Pakistan broke with the news of Mohib Mirza and Aamina Sheikh’s divorce.

Screenwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who made his directorial debut with the film Kaaf Kangana, has opened up about his views on gender equality and what he thinks a “good woman” is and no one is pleased. Read about it here.

Natalya Neidhart and Lacey Evans became the first female WWE superstars to compete in Saudi Arabia and Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the trophies of the men’s and women’s T20 World Cups at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network has added Lahore to its list of creative cities in literature.

