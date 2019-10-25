Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Fashion

Stars steal the show on Day Two of FPW 2019

55 mins ago
Stars steal the show on Day Two of FPW 2019

Out of the 15 designers set to showcase their collections at Fashion Pakistan Week 2019, held at Karachi’s Beach Luxury this year, seven collections took the ramp on day two: Stella Jean, an Italian designer who collaborated with local artisans from Chitral, Gilgit and Hunza, Humayun Alamgir, The Pink Tree Company, Zuria Dor, Zellbury, Splash and Maheen Khan, who closed the show.

The collections on display were not as exciting as one would have hoped. While Stella Jean, The Pink Tree Company and Maheen Khan highlighted their strengths by displaying their command over colour, embroidery and silhouettes, other collections were lacklustre and lacking cohesion or innovation.

However, the star power on the ramp made up for an otherwise fashionably disappointing evening, especially Humayun Alamgir’s show that had several celebrities dancing across the runway.

Actors Ali Safina, Muneeb Butt, Fahad Mirza, Asad Siddiqui, Agha Ali and Shahzad Shaikh didn’t just walk the ramp, but put on a show as they waltzed out and danced around. To top it off, they seemed to be having as great a time as their audience.

Other celebrities to walk the ramp included Naveen Waqar, who gracefully made her way down the runway for The Pink Tree Company and Hina Altaf who walked, albeit a little clumsily, for Zellbury.

Celebrities such as Zara Noor Abbas, Sarwat Gillani and Moomal Shaikh could also be seen in the audience. The show was also attended by many foreign diplomats, including US Consul General Robert Silberstein, German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth, Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvoste with his wife Lidia Pontecorvoste, Mike Nithavarnakis from the UK Embassy, key TDAP members and Zahir Rahimtoola among others.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
