HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistani male model proves chivalry isn’t dead on FPW runway

56 mins ago
While we’re digging all the clothes at the three-day Fashion Pakistan Week, there were also some non-fashion-related moments that unwittingly became the highlight of the show. 

Walking the runway is no joke and can get stressful with back-to-back shows. Wardrobe malfunctions and broken shoes are also not uncommon. But what we saw on the third day of FPW was not something we see every day.

Model Kesha Siddique broke her shoe and her fellow model Subhan Awan came to her rescue.

Subhan bent down and tried to fix Kesha’s shoe but couldn’t. So instead, he helped her take her heels off and held her shoes in his hands. Kesha continued to walk the ramp barefoot.

The audience applauded Subhan for his chivalrous act and some even shouted out praises for him.

The cute video has since been making rounds on social media and people have been showering the comments sections with heart emojis and calling Subhan a true gentleman. Women even expressed their wishes to marry someone like him.

The model and actor had something to say about his gesture.

“Respecting women because that’s what our society is all about,” he wrote on his Instagram. “Hats off to the beautiful and confident Kesha Siddique for continuing her walk barefoot.”

Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Fashion Pakistan Week Day 3: All about star power
Islamabad’s Red Zone blocked for Azadi March protesters
Pakistan among top three countries for growing social entrepreneurs: report
Filmmaker Jami comes forward with #MeToo story 
