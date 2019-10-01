Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week

Actor Mahira Khan has built herself a colossal fan-base in Pakistan and across the border.

The 34-year-old diva has been dazzling the world with her charisma and charm at the Paris Fashion Week, with each look making fans fall head over heels for her.

The Raees actor unveiled her first look at the PFW on her Instagram, rocking a simple yet elegant attire by renowned designers Christina Ledang and Escada.

She made jaws drop in a lemon green top and black bottoms paired with crimson boots with her beach waves flowing down her back.

Mahira kept the makeup light and glowy and completed the look with bold studs.

The Humsafar actor stepped out of her comfort zone for her next look but still managed to make fans swoon. She donned a black leather jumpsuit designed by Karl Lagerfeld with striking silver boots and paired it with earrings by Annie Berner.

She was then seen living her Parisian dream in her off-white ensemble by Envelope 1976, topped with a classy hat by Haga Hats.

Mahira dazzled in an all-black ensemble by Yanina Couture. She completed the look with black stilettos.

She continued to win hearts in her glittering Ralph and Russo attire, rocking the ruffles as she walked on the streets of Paris.

Mahira also set fire to the ramp at the fashion week as she donned Karl Lagerfeld at the runway, with her up in a bun, black tights, a white top, and a fierce leather jacket to complete the look.