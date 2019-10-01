Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week

2 hours ago
 
Mahira is a sight to behold at Paris Fashion Week

Actor Mahira Khan has built herself a colossal fan-base in Pakistan and across the border.

The 34-year-old diva has been dazzling the world with her charisma and charm at the Paris Fashion Week, with each look making fans fall head over heels for her.

The Raees actor unveiled her first look at the PFW on her Instagram, rocking a simple yet elegant attire by renowned designers Christina Ledang and Escada.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

She made jaws drop in a lemon green top and black bottoms paired with crimson boots with her beach waves flowing down her back.

Mahira kept the makeup light and glowy and completed the look with bold studs.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

The Humsafar actor stepped out of her comfort zone for her next look but still managed to make fans swoon. She donned a black leather jumpsuit designed by Karl Lagerfeld with striking silver boots and paired it with earrings by Annie Berner.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

She was then seen living her Parisian dream in her off-white ensemble by Envelope 1976, topped with a classy hat by Haga Hats.

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira dazzled in an all-black ensemble by Yanina Couture. She completed the look with black stilettos.

 

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

She continued to win hearts in her glittering Ralph and Russo attire, rocking the ruffles as she walked on the streets of Paris.

Mahira also set fire to the ramp at the fashion week as she donned Karl Lagerfeld at the runway, with her up in a bun, black tights, a white top, and a fierce leather jacket to complete the look.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Mahira Khan paris fashion week
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, PFDC, Fashion show
 
MOST READ
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Running for education in Pakistan
Running for education in Pakistan
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for October
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for October
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
Who is choking Karachi's sewerage system?
Who is choking Karachi’s sewerage system?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.