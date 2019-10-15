Kate Middleton wears Pakistani designer’s accessories on Islamabad arrival

Let the royal tour begin! Pakistan welcomed the British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Monday evening.

The British royal couple landed at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase. They were welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife. British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew was also present.

For her first look, Kate chose to don a stunning blue ombre dress with a cowl neck and trousers by Catherine Walker. However, the fun part is that she paired the look with a nude clutch and a pair of beaded chandelier earrings, both of which are from Pakistani women’s wear brand ZEEN. She completed the look with Rupert Sanderson’s nude heels.

Her outfit resemblances to the dress that Princess Diana wore during her 1996 visit to Pakistan for the Shaukat Khanum hospital. The late princess also opted for trousers under her gown, which was a similar shade of blue and featured several stylish buttons. Princess Diana, however, donned matching blue flats-pumps-and accessorised her outfit with a delicate scarf.

Here is to mention that Catherine Walker was one of favourite designers of the Princess of Wales.

The five-day visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Details of the five-day visit are being kept under wraps. Security is expected to be tight for the couple’s first official trip to Pakistan, and the first visit by a British royal since William’s father Charles and his wife Camilla came in 2006.

In addition to Islamabad, they are set to visit the ancient Mughal capital of Lahore, as well as the mountainous north.

Kensington Palace has called the trip “the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations”.

