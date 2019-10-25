Bold and fun: Take notes from best looks of FPW

Fashion Pakistan Week Day 2 was filled with bold and fun outfits by designers Stella Jean, Humayun Alamgir, Zuria Dor, Maheen Khan, Pink Tree, Zellbury and Splash.

The show was definitely high on energy as celebrities walltzed and danced around the ramp. SAMAA Digital has compiled looks from the show that were worth taking note of.

Humayun Alamgir – Style Mara Tou Darna Kya

Stella Jean – Laboratorio Delle Nazioni

The Pink Tree Company – Color in Technicolor

Zuria Dor – Centre of Gravity

Zellbury – Shahi Rendezvous

Maheen Khan – Something Old Something New Something Borrowed Something Not So Blue

Splash – Street Style

