A rosy affair: Deepak Perwani rules FPW runway with ‘Shalimar’

His collection was an ode to the bygone Mughal courts

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

With hues of peaches and red, 'Shalimar' was inspired by the Shalimar Gardens and the bygone Mughal courts. The clothes looked something straight out of a fairytale.The designer brought the drama with models teasing each other and making romantic gestures--the grooms even went down on their knees to offer roses to the brides. The models also handed over long-stemmed pink and red roses to a few people in the audience.The elegant colour palette and luxurious fabrics were reflective of how the Deepak Perwani label has evolved keeping in mind their clientele and at the same time, making a statement.Drama actors Sara Khan and Wahaj Ali walked the ramp with Wahaj donning a beige sherwani with fine cuts and a maroon shawl. Sara was an eastern bride, wearing an elegant lehnga and choli with mirror work and sublime embellishments.Coming to the sartorial details, the bride and groom outfits were entwined with intricate embroideries in diamante and pearl sequins in the form of exotic birds, peacocks, elephants, and floral ornamentation.The block and screen printed and mirror work brought a modern twist to the otherwise traditional silhouettes. The men's sherwanis were very well-cut, accompanied by maroon shawls glinting with gold embellishments.The designs were head-turners all on their own and Perwani’s exquisite craftsmanship and finesse in materializing his fashion vision left the audience mesmerized.