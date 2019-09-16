Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Tapu Javeri reveals how Sana Safinaz got its name

5 hours ago
 

Tapu Javeri spilled the beans that one of Pakistan’s biggest fashion brands Sana Safinaz got its name by an accident.

Founded by Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer, Sana Safinaz is one the most sought-after fashion brand in Pakistan. Javeri revealed that the duo had no name in mind even after their first photo-shoot.

While sharing a throwback picture of his first-ever shoot back in 1989, Javeri wrote, “The brand didn’t even have a name then, the teaser simply said Collect! when it was going into print.”

Relate: Learn to take criticism: Veena Malik on the Firdous-Mahira controversy

Pakistani celebrity wardrobe and hairstylist Tariq Amin asked them for a name on the phone saying “if I don’t get a name asap I’ll name it Sana Safinaz!” and that’s how the brand got its name.

Founded in 1989, Sana Safinaz has come a long way since that first photoshoot and now has various awards and accolades to its credit.

In 2018, the brand was recognized as one of the 100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018. The duo was featured in the almanac of 100 Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan.

