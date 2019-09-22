Melania Trump dons $6,000 designer gown at White House dinner

First Lady Melania Trump paid tribute to Australia by wearing an ice-blue dress with puffy sleeves from Australian label J Mendel at a recent state dinner.

US President Donald Trump and his wife welcomed Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jennifer for a state dinner at the White House, WWD reported.

With wave-like effects in chiffon, the flowy creation matched the Rose Garden setting.

Melania stood high in Manolo Blahnik heels, besides her Australian counterpart who wore a black sleeveless dress with a matching bolero from Australian designer Carla Zampatti.

As a sign of fashion diplomacy, the first lady’s stylist Herve Pierre pays homage to designers who hail from the countries of origin of visiting dignitaries.

