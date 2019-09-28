Mahira Khan turns heads ahead of Paris Fashion Week

After becoming the first person to represent Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Mahira Khan is now as Paris Fashion Week as L’Oreal Paris Pakistan’s spokesperson, once again representing the country.

She is scheduled to walk the ramp under the Eiffel Tower today (Saturday) and will join the leading ladies of L’Oreal Paris. However, it’s still not revealed what she will be wearing.

Mahira arrived in Paris on September 25 for Paris Fashion Week, the actor revealed on Instagram.

The actress has already posted some very glitzy pictures of herself and has been updating fans on her whereabouts. She was recently at the fittings for her ramp walk.

In her Instagram story, Mahira– in minimal makeup and a laid back look – shared she had just landed in the fashion capital of the world for the revered Paris Fashion Week.

In 2018, the Raees star made her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival as part of her ambassadorship for the same brand.

