Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan turns heads ahead of Paris Fashion Week

45 mins ago
 

After becoming the first person to represent Pakistan at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Mahira Khan is now as Paris Fashion Week as L’Oreal Paris Pakistan’s spokesperson, once again representing the country.

She is scheduled to walk the ramp under the Eiffel Tower today (Saturday) and will join the leading ladies of L’Oreal Paris. However, it’s still not revealed what she will be wearing.

Mahira arrived in Paris on September 25 for Paris Fashion Week, the actor revealed on Instagram.

The actress has already posted some very glitzy pictures of herself and has been updating fans on her whereabouts. She was recently at the fittings for her ramp walk.

Related: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt share pictures from daughter’s aqiqa 

In her Instagram story, Mahira– in minimal makeup and a laid back look – shared she had just landed in the fashion capital of the world for the revered Paris Fashion Week.

In 2018, the Raees star made her first appearance at Cannes Film Festival as part of her ambassadorship for the same brand.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
L’Oreal Paris Mahira Khan paris
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Blasphemy case: For Ghotki’s Hindus there's no coming back
Blasphemy case: For Ghotki’s Hindus there’s no coming back
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Rain trips 150 feeders in Karachi
Running for education in Pakistan
Running for education in Pakistan
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
No need for help, situation is under control: NDMA chairperson
High consumption of tobacco, ghee risk factors for Alzheimer's: experts
High consumption of tobacco, ghee risk factors for Alzheimer’s: experts
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.