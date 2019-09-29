Sunday, September 29, 2019  | 29 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Mahira Khan slays at Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris show

38 mins ago
 

Mahira Khan is living the life. She just walked the runway for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and L’Oreal Paris at Paris Fashion Week and she killed it!

The Pakistani actor joined big names like singer Camila Cabello, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, British acting legend Helen Mirren, American actors Eva Longoria and Amber Heard and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes on the ramp to walk for Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris. She is a brand ambassador for the makeup brand.

Mahira wore a black leather jacket paired with black skinny jeans and a flowy white top.

She didn’t just go to Paris to walk the ramp; she also hung out with other celebs.

And she even twirled Dame Helen Mirren after the show was over.

At the after party, Mahira donned a pink floral Zara Shahjahan sari and paired it with jewellery from Kiran Fine Jewellery.

HOME  
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
