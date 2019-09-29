Mahira Khan slays at Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris show

Mahira Khan is living the life. She just walked the runway for a joint collection by Karl Lagerfeld and L’Oreal Paris at Paris Fashion Week and she killed it!

The Pakistani actor joined big names like singer Camila Cabello, Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, British acting legend Helen Mirren, American actors Eva Longoria and Amber Heard and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes on the ramp to walk for Karl Lagerfeld x L’Oreal Paris. She is a brand ambassador for the makeup brand.

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE WERE WAITING FOR! @TheMahiraKhan walks the runway for Karl Lagerfeld with Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Amber Heard, Doutzen and many others! Representing🇵🇰 ! 👏🏻 Proud Proud Proud of you #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/ZoqmP8nFZ1 — Heena🥀 (@IAmGrumpyArtist) September 28, 2019

Mahira wore a black leather jacket paired with black skinny jeans and a flowy white top.

She didn’t just go to Paris to walk the ramp; she also hung out with other celebs.

And she even twirled Dame Helen Mirren after the show was over.

At the after party, Mahira donned a pink floral Zara Shahjahan sari and paired it with jewellery from Kiran Fine Jewellery.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.