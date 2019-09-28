Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Fashion

In pictures: a guide for brides-to-be

43 mins ago
 

Photo: ONLINE

Lahore is hosting the PFDC Loreal Fashion Week for three days and lots of new looks are gracing the ramp till Sunday.

With the wedding season around the corner, brides-to-be are on the lookout for the most festive looks for their big day. The three-day fashion show is ranked one of the most credible platforms for wedding wear in the country; it will be followed by the Karachi-based FPW Winter/Festive 2019, later in October.

Bridal Fashion Week gives the fashion industry a chance to showcase their beautiful creations at a platform which reaches vast audiences and a chance for Pakistani designers to show their vision for the upcoming wedding season.

From Sania Maskatiya to Misha Lakhani, designers put up a regal showcase. The event carried forward the legacy of bridal wear intertwining traditional and modern silhouettes on the second day of the fashion week.

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE/ Mahgul

Photo: ONLINE/ Mahgul Designer

Photo: ONLINE/ Mahgul

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE

Photo: ONLINE/ Sonia Azhar

Photo: ONLINE/ Sonia Azhar

Photo: ONLINE/ Mahgul

Photo: ONLNE/ Mahgul

We think the long dresses, some paired with velvet jackets and others with mirror embroidered lehengas and various styles of trousers, stood out and will be trending for some time.

