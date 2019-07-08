Five best looks at the Lux Style Awards 2019

The most glamorous event of the year, the 18th Lux Style Awards, took place at the Karachi Expo Centre Sunday evening.

Here are some of the best looks from the show.

Mahira Khan brought her A-game to the red carpet again. She was wearing a stunning gold gown by Maison Yeya paired with a simple hairstyle. She walked the carpet with elegance and grace like a superstar.

Iqra Aziz wore a white pearled blazer and pants with a beautiful flared cape by Ali Xeeshan. Her long cape and sky-high ponytail became the centre of attention at the event.

Saba Qamar looked like an angel in her shiny white silk gown by Zaheer Abbas with a low but voluminous ponytail. She changed her outfit twice during the night, from her white gown to another outfit for her performance and then back to another Zaheer Abbas ensemble.

Maya Ali looked like an elegant white swan in her snowy white dress by Nomi Ansari. Her hair was tied in a neat bun which made her look sophisticated.

The queen Meera arrived at the red carpet with a grey and sliver cropped top with an elegant white skirt. Her beautiful ensemble was designed by Nida Azwer.

