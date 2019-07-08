Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Fashion

Five best looks at the Lux Style Awards 2019

6 mins ago
 

The most glamorous event of the year, the 18th Lux Style Awards, took place at the Karachi Expo Centre Sunday evening.  

Here are some of the best looks from the show.

Mahira Khan brought her A-game to the red carpet again. She was wearing a stunning gold gown by Maison Yeya paired with a simple hairstyle. She walked the carpet with elegance and grace like a superstar.

Iqra Aziz wore a white pearled blazer and pants with a beautiful flared cape by Ali Xeeshan. Her long cape and sky-high ponytail became the centre of attention at the event.

Saba Qamar looked like an angel in her shiny white silk gown by Zaheer Abbas with a low but voluminous ponytail.  She changed her outfit twice during the night, from her white gown to another outfit for her performance and then back to another Zaheer Abbas ensemble.

Maya Ali looked like an elegant white swan in her snowy white dress by Nomi Ansari. Her hair was tied in a neat bun which made her look sophisticated.

The queen Meera arrived at the red carpet with a grey and sliver cropped top with an elegant white skirt. Her beautiful ensemble was designed by Nida Azwer.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fashion Lux Style Awards
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Pakistani, lux style awards, LSA, LSA 2019, like Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz, Sabar Qamar, Maya Ali, Meera
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
Mehwish Hayat aces the #BottleCapChallenge
How to decrease your electricity bill as K-Electric increases tariffs
How to decrease your electricity bill as K-Electric increases tariffs
Karachi's farmers are growing 'toxic' vegetables
Karachi’s farmers are growing ‘toxic’ vegetables
Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying in Instagram post
Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying in Instagram post
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.