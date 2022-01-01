Watch: The first sunrise of 2022 in Pakistan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan welcomed 2022 with enthusiasm and zest on New Year's Eve Friday night. But, the celebrations do not just end there.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people across the country woke up early to witness the surreal sight of the first sunrise of the new year.

In Karachi, citizens headed to the beaches. Meanwhile, people in Islamabad watched the sunrise from the Margalla Hills. Despite different locations and cities, there was one thing common in all of them: prayers.

The people prayed for the prosperity and success of the country.