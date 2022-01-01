Saturday, January 1, 2022  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Watch: The first sunrise of 2022 in Pakistan

New Year celebrations haven't ended yet

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Pakistan welcomed 2022 with enthusiasm and zest on New Year's Eve Friday night. But, the celebrations do not just end there.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people across the country woke up early to witness the surreal sight of the first sunrise of the new year.

In Karachi, citizens headed to the beaches. Meanwhile, people in Islamabad watched the sunrise from the Margalla Hills. Despite different locations and cities, there was one thing common in all of them: prayers.

The people prayed for the prosperity and success of the country.

 
new year 2022 sunrise
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
new year, first sunrise,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: The first sunrise of 2022 in Pakistan
Watch: The first sunrise of 2022 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.