Saving money, electricity with fans? Science Ministry has a plan

Fans don't just keep you cool and ward off those irritating mosquitoes. They can also help you save money and electricity. That's what the Ministry of Science and Technology claims about their new comfort fans and regulators for households.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan's power sector suffers from inefficiencies that cost the economy billions of dollars. Seeing the number, people can use all the help they can get.

The ministry, in an announcement on Friday, revealed that Pakistan produces 100 million fans in a year. "But because of the low-grade material used in manufacturing, these fans waste a lot of electricity."

In contrast, the government has come up with standard PS1 fans which will help save 3,400 megawatts of electricity. They will reduce your bill as well.

"The saved electricity will be supplied to industries and other commercial sectors," the ministry added.

The new fans will be available to the public from June 2022.