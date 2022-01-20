Pakistan gets its first transgender doctor but not its last…

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan just got its first transgender or Khwaja sira doctor but they are certainly not going to be the last one.

Sarah Gill, 23, has become Pakistan’s first transgender doctor after passing the MBBS from Karachi’s Jinnah Medical and Dental College.

“My community is celebrating the success and they are completely head over their heels because it’s not just my success,” Sarah said. “It’s a success for the whole trans community.”

She was invited to SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din and shared the overwhelming response. “They have lauded me by linking me with so many inspirational women in Pakistan like Benazir and Malala,” she added.

“When I see the end result today and see myself, being respected, in society and family, it is overwhelming,” she said.

Sarah received her primary education from the PAF School and intermediate from Bahria College. She has been associated with an NGO working for the welfare of khwaja siras.

The lack of treatment for a transgender person in Pakistan was a “wake-up call” for Sarah to pursue her education in the health sector.

“Alisha in Peshawar died because the authorities were undecided over which ward she should be admitted,” she said.

She was a patient, your responsibility was to treat her but you abandoned her, she said. "If you can’t admit you could give her the treatment at least."

‘Generation shift’

The activist said that like everywhere, there is a generational shift in the khwaja sira community too.

“They wanted to do something and they’re passionate about it,” she said. “They are okay with the dance functions but wanted to use their earnings either for education or for their own goals.”

It has been 10 years since the movement began for the trans community. Sarah said the community has accepted change and letting young khwaja sira people do what they want.

‘There will be many more Sarahs in the community’

Sarah Gill vowed to work for the welfare of the trans community and said she won’t be the last transgender doctor.

“This is just the beginning; there will be many more Sarahs,” she said. “This is the trend that just started and I have set my goal to the national award now.”

