Rain forecast: Punjab sees an end to toxic smog

The people of Punjab will finally be able to take a deep breath. The Met Office has predicted rain across the country, in the upcoming 36 hours, which will clear the blanket of toxic smog in the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in the notification, has forecast rain in the lower and snow in the upper parts of the country. Low-pressure winds from the west will enter the northern areas late Saturday night.

After dry weather that seemed to have lasted forever, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, and Western Punjab will be able to enjoy some wintry showers on Sunday and Monday.

Snowfall has been predicted on northern peaks over the weekend as well.



Photos: Online

The Met Office has forecast light showers in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Kashmir, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Dir, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Rawalpindi, Attock, and Lahore.

According to the weather experts, the rain will clear smog from the plain areas of Punjab. The toxic haze will, however, be replaced by fog.

The government has closed a number of highways and motorways because of fog. The traffic police have instructed people to avoid unnecessary travel, while only vehicles with fog lights and M-tags are allowed on the motorways.

Karachi winter spell

The first spell of cold is expected to hit Karachi after December 6, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din Friday morning, he said that, traditionally, winter in the city begins after the first or second week of December.

“You would have noticed that the wind, especially at night time, has become chilly even though the days at hot,” Sarfaraz said. “From next week onwards, we are looking forward to a dip in temperatures in the morning as well.”

The meteorologist pointed out that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. “This is the period you should actually be prepping up for,” he cautioned.