Christians across the country flood the markets every December. On the top of their shopping list is a pine tree. Decorating a Christmas tree is regarded as a time-honored tradition.

The festivities without all the tinsels, baubles, and twinkling lights just wouldn't be the same. The ritual dates to the 15th Century. But how did it start? And why is it important? Watch this video to find out.