HOME > Living

Karachi teenager mesmerizes listeners with his kalaams

Amjad Baltistani has been learning it since childhood

Posted: Jul 9, 2021
SAMAA
Posted: Jul 9, 2021

A teenager from Karachi is reciting beautiful kalaams which are mesmerizing the listeners.

Amjad Baltistani appeared on Samaa TV morning show Naya Din.

He has been learning it since childhood.

The 14-year-old’s videos are available on YouTube. They are also viral on social media.

The video titled Janam Fida-e-Haideri has 32 million views till date. His latest video Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum has 423,000 viewers.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

