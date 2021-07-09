Karachi teenager mesmerizes listeners with his kalaams

A teenager from Karachi is reciting beautiful kalaams which are mesmerizing the listeners. Amjad Baltistani appeared on Samaa TV morning show Naya Din. He has been learning it since childhood. The 14-year-old’s videos are available on YouTube. They are also viral on social media. The video titled Janam Fida-e-Haideri has 32 million views till date. His latest video Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum has 423,000 viewers. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
how to win the silent treatment, benefits of silent treatment, how to respond to the silent treatment, effects of silent treatment, giving someone the silent treatment speaks volumes about your character, how to respond to the silent treatment from a friend, silent treatment in marriage, silent treatment psychology, silent treatment meme, pakistan news live, Silent Treatment, Silent Treatment harmful, Silent Treatment benefits, dangerous silent treatment, samaa tv live