Friday, July 16, 2021
HOME > Living

Heavy rain forecast in Gilgit-Baltistan, KP next week

Flood warnings issued

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

If you’re planning to head up north in the upcoming week don’t leave just yet.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and, Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Sunday, July 18 to Wednesday, July 21.

Lansliding and road blockages have been predicted in the regions, a notification issued by the met office stated. Residents of the areas have been instructed to take precautionary measures in case of floods in the rivers.

A warning of urban floods has been issued in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Nowshera as well.

