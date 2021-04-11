Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Ramazan moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

The holy month will begin Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The crescent for the month of Ramazan could not be seen in Saudi Arabia, its moon sighting committee announced Sunday.

The Saudi Supreme Court said it had not received any evidence of the crescent sighting in the kingdom, the Arab News reported.

The moon sighting committee said that Monday, April 12, will be the 30th day of Shaban. Consequently, the first of Ramazan will fall on April 13.

Saudi authorities earlier this week announced that only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramazan.

The Hajj and Umrah ministry said in a statement that three categories of people would be considered “immunised” — those who have received two doses of the vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection.

It was also not clear whether the policy, which comes amid an uptick in coronavirus infections in the kingdom, would be extended to the annual Hajj pilgrimage later this year.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 393,000 coronavirus infections and 6,700 deaths from Covid-19.

The kingdom has administered over 5 million vaccine doses.

